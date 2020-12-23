Veterans, some staff at Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center vaccinated for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa’s VA Medical Center started vaccinating medical staff and some veterans Wednesday.
The VA offered the shot to high-risk veterans living in on-campus community centers and personnel who work closely around those veterans. Their age and other illnesses put those people in the high-risk category, according to John Merkle, the Director of the Medical Center. Those folks were given the Moderna COVID19 vaccine.
The Tuscaloosa VA is one of 113 Veteran Affairs Medical Centers offering vaccinations, according to a statement from the VA.
Merkle explained what this means for people the VA serves in the Tuscaloosa area.
“This is critical, not only to our veterans, but also to our staff. Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center, like the community, has been devastated by the virus and the vaccine is a symbol of hope for better things to come this year,” said Merkle.
We’re told that vaccinations should continue there for the next two to three weeks.
