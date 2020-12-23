University of Alabama says there was no partnership with Wuhan Institute of Virology

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama says no relationship existed between the university and the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, despite a reference to such a partnership on the Chinese institute’s website.
The response comes after a notice was sent to UA President Dr. Stuart Bell on Tuesday requesting any details about a partnership between UA and the WIV.
According to officials at the University of Alabama, a reference to a partnership between the two entities on the WIV website was brought to their attention earlier this year.
After a review, the university determined there were no ties or connection between UA and the WIV and “no reason for UA to be listed on the website.”
UA officials say they reached out to the WIV about the reference and requested it be removed, but no response was received.
The University of Alabama says they have relayed this information to the Department of Education.
