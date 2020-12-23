UAB’s Bill Clark opens up about his conversations with Auburn, why he decided to stay

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB head coach Bill Clark told his team this week that he is staying at UAB after talking with Auburn about the then open head coaching job.
“We have something special at UAB, this is my home, this is something we’ve built. With the new stadium and everything, we couldn’t be more excited,” said Bill Clark.
Wednesday morning, Clark opened up about his conversation with Auburn during a Zoom press conference to recap the season.
“I basically said the interest that I would have to do it right, and everyone has their own version of right and for me it’s complete control of my staff and all those things that go with it, and I think that was a hinderance to them,” said Clark.
Last Friday, UAB won its second Conference USA Championship in three years since the return.
The Blazers end the season at 6-3 after South Carolina opted out of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl that was to be played Saturday, December 26.
