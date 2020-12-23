Tuscaloosa city councilor asks mayor for information on vaccinating city employees for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More people are raising questions about Tuscaloosa city workers getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.
Councilman Eddie Pugh wanted to know how many employees were getting the shot and did the city have a plan to help them get vaccinated.
Pugh told WBRC he is against mandating employees get vaccinated for coronavirus “unless there was a critical situation at this time.”
The city of Tuscaloosa is not requiring employees get vaccinated for COVID-19. People working in Incident Command and those in the police and fire departments would be eligible to get vaccinated through DCH Regional Medical Center right now.
Pugh asked Mayor Walt Maddox about those concerns during Tuesday’s pre-council meeting.
“My main concern is the city do everything we can do to make the shot available to make our employees to get the opportunity to be as safe as they can be. It’s going to have to be an individual type thing whether you take the shot or not at this time,” Pugh expressed.
Maddox said less than 10% of city employees surveyed this month were in favor of being vaccinated. It’s unclear how many of, if any, first responders working for the city of Tuscaloosa may have been vaccinated.
A spokesperson for DCH confirmed first responders are now getting vaccinated, but they’re unable to provide how many front line healthcare workers or first responders in the area have received the shot.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.