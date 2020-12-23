Structure fire closes all lanes on portion of Center Point Parkway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes will be closed on Center Point Parkway for “several hours” near Polly Reed Road and 19th Avenue after crews responded to a structure fire.
The fire is at a small shopping center, which is near Popeyes if you are familiar with the area. Brad Appleton with Center Point Fire says the building was vacant earlier this year, but it’s unclear if a business has opened recently.
There fortunately have not been any reports of injuries.
We are working to learn more and will update this story when there is more information available.
