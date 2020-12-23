Structure fire closes all lanes on portion of Center Point Parkway

Crews responded to a structure fire on Center Point Parkway Wednesday morning. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | December 23, 2020 at 6:07 AM CST - Updated December 23 at 6:26 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes will be closed on Center Point Parkway for “several hours” near Polly Reed Road and 19th Avenue after crews responded to a structure fire.

The fire is at a small shopping center, which is near Popeyes if you are familiar with the area. Brad Appleton with Center Point Fire says the building was vacant earlier this year, but it’s unclear if a business has opened recently.

There fortunately have not been any reports of injuries.

