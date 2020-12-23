People are still traveling for the holidays, despite warnings from health experts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People across the country are traveling for the holidays despite health experts asking us to stay home this year, including travelers at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.
Woody Grover lives in Kentucky but has been working in Birmingham over the past few weeks. He said he’s been away from his wife too long, and nothing was going to keep him away - not even COVID.
Grover said he’s already had a mild case of COVID-19 back in May but has continued to travel all throughout this pandemic.
He said no one else in his family got the virus when he had it, so he feels safe being around them.
Grover said he’s been taking some precautions, though, like wearing a mask and keeping his hands clean.
He plans to spend Christmas with his wife, his daughter and maybe two or three other people in Kentucky and doesn’t plan to do anything different than in years past.
“Nothing special. You know - just wear my mask, I hand sanitize and keep my hands washed and that kind of thing,” Grover explained. “I kind of look at it like if you’re gonna get it, you’re gonna get it.”
Doctors are concerned about people meeting in large gatherings during the holidays and we’ve already seen a surge in cases following Thanksgiving.
Dr. Michael Saag with UAB said if Thanksgiving is any indication of what’s to come, we can expect double the cases of COVID that we already have now.
Saag said if you can avoid traveling for Christmas, please do.
