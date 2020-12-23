Northport man facing multiple charges of child porn possession

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A Northport man has been charged with possession of child pornography after investigators executed a search warrant Wednesday.
Authorities say 31-year-old Edward Chase Pogue of Northport was arrested on multiple charges for possession of obscene matter containing a person under 17.
The bond for all charges totals $225,000.
“The initial charges come from a very short extraction of an electronic device that belonged to the suspect,” said West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force commander Lt. Darren Beams.
Authorities say the investigation continues and additional charges are expected.
