New federal relief bill gives state more time to spend millions

“I think it will be important for the Governor’s office to assess and report the current status of the CARES Act funding, assess the recently passed federal stimulus bill in its totality, and then to consult with the Legislature regarding recommended next steps that are strategically focused upon utilizing the CARES Act funds for the maximum benefit of the citizens of Alabama,” Rep. Bill Poole, R-Tuscaloosa, said. He’s chairman of the House education budget committee.