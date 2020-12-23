Mike Behind the Mic: A Conversation with Joey Mulinaro

In this week’s Mike Behind the Mic podcast, Mike chats with impressionist Joey Mulinaro of Bartstool Sports. Joey, a diehard Steelers fan, has gone viral with his videos, mostly with impressions of Alabama head coach Nick Saban. How does a guy living in Indiana get started doing impressions of SEC coaches? Joey explains that and also goes into character to give a glimpse of what Nick Saban would be like in running a bakery, for example. Enjoy.