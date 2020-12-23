Human skull discovered in densely wooded area in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are investigating what led to a human skull being discovered in the Oak Ridge Park neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has not determined the identity yet but says the skull was found on December 21 in a densely wooded area near the intersection of 7th Avenue South and Exeter Avenue South.
A recovery team returned to the area on Tuesday and searched the area but did not locate any additional remains.
The manner of death is currently undetermined.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.