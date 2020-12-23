First Alert for rain moving in Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. We are starting this morning off a few degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday with most of us in the 40s with some locations in the 30s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing extra cloud cover passing over us, but we remain dry. It should be a dry start to the day. If you need to run some errands or do some last minute Christmas shopping, I would highly encourage to do that during the morning hours. Our next weather maker will spread scattered showers into Central Alabama as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. It might be a good idea to have an umbrella with you if you plan to be outside after 3 p.m. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances are forecast to increase in intensity and coverage after 8 p.m.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of heavy rain and gusty winds tonight into the early morning hours of Thursday. A strong cold front will bring in a heavy band of rain and wind across Central Alabama. The heaviest rainfall totals will likely occur in west Alabama around midnight and spread into east Alabama by 5-7 a.m. Thursday morning. We could see sustained winds of 10-20 mph with gusts near 30-40 mph. This morning is a good opportunity to secure your outdoor furniture and holiday decorations before the wind and rain moves in tonight. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2″. I think most of the rain moves out of our area by 10 a.m. tomorrow.
Christmas Eve Forecast: After the rain moves through, temperatures are forecast to drop rapidly behind the cold front. Our high temperature tomorrow will likely occur early in the day before 7 a.m. with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By 7 a.m., most of us will be in the low to mid 40s with 30s showing up in northwest Alabama. Winds will remain very breezy at 10-20 mph throughout the afternoon with gusts near 25-30 mph.
Small Chance for Flurries Christmas Eve: I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few snow flurries or snow showers Thursday afternoon as dry and cold air moves in. It won’t be enough to create issues, but it could be pretty to see. Best spots to see a few snow showers will likely be in northeast Alabama including Etowah, Blount, Cullman, Cherokee, and Calhoun counties. Only high elevations of far northeast Alabama have a small chance to see a dusting of snow. No accumulation or issues expected for Central Alabama. Most of Central Alabama will remain dry and very cold. Plan for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 30s by 2 PM. Feels like temperatures will be in the 20s Thursday afternoon and drop into the teens Thursday evening and night.
First Alert for Black Ice Early Christmas Morning: Windy conditions tomorrow will help evaporate the moisture off our main roads tomorrow. Any lingering moisture will likely end up as black ice as we head into Christmas Eve Night and into Christmas morning. Areas to watch out for will be along bridges and overpasses. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s Friday morning. A hard freeze is likely. Make sure you protect your pipes and bring your pets inside.
Christmas Day: Christmas will be very cold across Central Alabama. We’ll start the day with temperatures in the low to mid 20s. High temperatures are forecast to only climb into the upper 30s. We’ll likely see some breezy northerly winds Friday making it feel like it is in the 20s for most of the day. Good news is that we’ll stay dry and sunny.
Weekend Forecast: The latest model runs are showing a mostly dry weekend across Central Alabama. We’ll start Saturday off with lows in the low to mid 20s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Sunday is looking decent with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 50s. Our next rain chance will likely move in Sunday night into Monday giving us a 30% chance for showers.
