First Alert for rain moving in Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning. We are starting this morning off a few degrees warmer compared to this time yesterday with most of us in the 40s with some locations in the 30s. First Alert AccuTrack is showing extra cloud cover passing over us, but we remain dry. It should be a dry start to the day. If you need to run some errands or do some last minute Christmas shopping, I would highly encourage to do that during the morning hours. Our next weather maker will spread scattered showers into Central Alabama as we head into the late afternoon and evening hours. It might be a good idea to have an umbrella with you if you plan to be outside after 3 p.m. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Rain chances are forecast to increase in intensity and coverage after 8 p.m.