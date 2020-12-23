Finebaum on Auburn’s new football coach: ‘I’m pretty excited about the hire’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Bryan Harsin is a name that has shocked a lot of Auburn fans and ESPN radio show host Paul Finebaum.
“As you start to digest it, I’m really impressed with him as a coach, his record, and I admire Auburn for doing something different,” said Paul Finebaum.
Harsin comes to Auburn after seven seasons as Boise State’s head coach, a program where he spent ten years as an assistant and played quarterback. He was also the offensive coordinator at Texas and the head coach at Arkansas State prior to his tenure in Boise.
Harsin won three Mountain West Championships at Boise State and nearly averaged ten wins per season.
ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes his consistency to win is what attracted Auburn Athletics Director Allen Greene and Auburn President Jay Gogue. Despite never coaching in the SEC, Finebaum believes the outside the box hire is a great fit.
“To be daring is also to be risky. Coach Harsin does not have any connection to Alabama or the South, but I don’t think that means you can’t be successful. I think Auburn needed something different and a breath of fresh air, and I’m pretty excited about the hire,” Finebaum said.
