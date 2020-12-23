COVID-19 long hauler shares her experience with the virus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s growing attention and research about a condition known as “Long COVID.”
It happens when people with COVID-19 have symptoms that last for several weeks or even months after their initial diagnosis.
Afsheen Ali was first diagnosed with COVID-19 back in early June.
At that time, she describes having flu-like symptoms like extreme fatigue, fever, chills, and migraines, but she said nothing could have prepared her for what would come in the months ahead.
Ali said she thought she was getting better after being in quarantine for about three weeks, but then came the numbness and tingling.
She said she can’t walk without falling because she can’t feel her feet and legs, and just the simple act of showering or changing her clothes leaves her breathless and wiped out.
She said she’s been in touch with UAB’s post COVID-19 clinic and has spoken to several doctors about her condition.
She’s had multiple tests, but so far, she’s received no definitive answer on her condition.
“People don’t understand. People think, ‘Oh, COVID is just going to come and go. Oh yeah, it’s only sinus. Oh, someone had COVID and yeah they recovered, they’re fine.’ But you don’t know internally what damage it has done. They don’t wear masks and they are not taking precautions…it’s like playing with fire, but there’s nothing to say that you are not going to be a long hauler once you catch it,” Ali explained.
Ali said so far, the only thing that has given her some mobility is acupuncture.
She said her faith in God and finding others online with similar symptoms has given her hope.
She advises anyone who has had COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms out of the ordinary to not take them lightly and seek help immediately.
