City of Birmingham to operate warming station at Boutwell Auditorium

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham will open Boutwell Auditorium as a warming station on December 24, 25, and 26 because freezing temps are expected those evenings.
The operating hours will be 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. each day.
If you can donate any items to help those in need, the following are being accepted:
* New coats, blankets, skull caps, gloves and scarves
* Individually wrapped snacks such as grain bars, crackers, chips, honey buns, etc.
If you would like to donate any of these items, you may pull in front of Boutwell and someone will unload your vehicle. Donations can be dropped off on Dec. 24 and 25 after 3 p.m.
Boutwell is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.
Masks are required in the shelter. If you do not have one, one will be provided for you.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.