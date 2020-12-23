BREMSS Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year: Nathan Sweeney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Regional Emergency Medical Services System (BREMSS) wants to recognize Paramedic Nathan Sweeney, the Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services Personnel of the Year!
Nathan has been on the Hoover Fire Department’s Rescue 40 for the last two years and is currently assigned as the Lead Worker. He is known for his great attitude, poise and professionalism on the job and shows kindness and compassion on every call.
Nathan – THANK YOU for your service and congratulations on this outstanding award!
