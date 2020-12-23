Ave Maria Grotto alive with the lights of Christmas

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Nearly a hundred years ago, Brother Joseph Zoettl began work on what would come to be known as The Ave Maria Grotto at St. Bernard’s Abbey in Cullman. But for many years, there had never been Christmas lights. Now the entire Grotto is alive with the lights of the holiday season.
“We thought, this has never been lit at night in the 85-year history of The Grotto,” says Roger Steele. “We decided to make it an annual event, really make this something special. Even after Christmas, we’re going to have it open the 26, 30 and 31 from 4-9 pm. The gift shop is open as well. So, we’d love to have people come and just experience Brother Joseph’s work at night.”
And what would Brother Joseph think about his creation presented in such a way?
According to Roger, “It really wasn’t really about him. He wanted people to experience the awesomeness and the wonder of God and so anything, I think, that would bring that out in people he would really appreciate. It’s a place where you can come, and really feel the Christmas Spirit, what it’s about.”
