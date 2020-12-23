ALEA urges motorists to plan for winter weather this holiday season

The extended holiday travel period will be from 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, to midnight Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. During this time, ALEA’s Troopers will conduct a variety of enforcement activities, including driver license and equipment check points, to curb such deadly behaviors as driving under the influence, driving while distracted, not buckling up, speeding and following too closely. In addition, the agency is participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, designed to curb alcohol and drug-impaired driving.