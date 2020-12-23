Alabama leaders react to COVID-19 relief battle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Democrats have indicated they are willing to move forward with bigger stimulus checks, but the GOP hasn’t indicated if they will as well. It’s setting up for quite the potential showdown on Capitol Hill as anxious Americans wait for relief.
We know many Alabamians have been struggling financially for months and need help, but it’s unclear when that help will arrive.
President Trump has until December 28 to sign the current bill or the government will shut down and that means no relief checks, at least in the short term for people who need them.
We spoke with Congresswoman Terri Sewell Wednesday and former state representative Paul Demarco about Congress passing the massive bill at the last minute.
“We were fighting for $1,200 or $2,000 but the Republicans were only willing to give us $600. I’m glad to hear that President Trump is trying to increase that amount. I would obviously be in for that. I know that right now people are in need,” Sewell, D-Alabama, said.
“This should be about the American public, not other countries, not special interests and I think that’s why the American public is saying at this last minute. Why pass it the way you did?” former Republican State Rep. DeMarco said.
The president did not say if he plans to veto the current bill, but it passed with enough votes that Congress could override his veto.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.