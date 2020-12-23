Alabama Department of Labor warns there could be a delay in unemployment payments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Labor said there is a lot of concern surrounding unemployment benefits.
Tara Hutchison with ADOL said as of now, pandemic related unemployment programs are set to expire on December 26. She said it could leave thousands across the state without any federal assistance.
“This is how they are surviving in a lot of cases,” Hutchison said. “We are certainly better off than we were at the height of the pandemic, but we are still above our normal levels. There is still a great need in our state for the unemployed.”
Hutchison said 85,000 people across the state are still collecting unemployment.
“The majority of those have already exhausted the state regular unemployment,” Hutchison said. “The vast majority of people are pulling from one of those CARES Act programs.”
“If the President doesn’t sign the bill, then the programs will expire as intended on December 26,” Hutchison said. “Even if it is signed, we must then wait for the U.S. Department of Labor to then provide us with guidance on how to implement those programs, so we are still looking at a little bit of a time lapse, regardless of the signature or not.”
Hutchison said if the programs expire, there isn’t much the state can do to help. But, even if the bill gets signed in time, she said people may still experience delays.
“Our delays are going to be almost solely waiting on the guidance from the federal government to make sure that we are administering the program correctly under the law,” Hutchison said.
Hutchison said it’s a waiting game and there may be weeks where people don’t get any payments. She said the state will pay them eventually.
“Go ahead and file those weekly certifications no matter what,” Hutchison said. “Call in, get online, or however you file weekly. Go ahead and get that certification in so that as soon as we are able to push that button and release those payments, all of those weekly payments will already be filed, already be in the system and we can go ahead and issue any back pay.”
Congress’s new bill also includes an extra $300 per week on each unemployment check. This is only half of what people were getting under the CARES Act, but that payment ended in late July.
