18-year-old Holt High School senior killed in car crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A family friend called 18-year-old Ha’keem Goodman well-known and well-liked. People who knew him best can’t believe he’s gone.
Goodman was a senior who attended Holt High School. He played football and basketball for the Ironmen.
Northport Police were called to Airport Road near Vandegraff Park just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. A car went off the road and hit a tree.
Ha’keem was one of four people in the car, according to Assistant Police Chief Keith Carpenter. The other victims sustained minor injures.
Police have not yet determined what caused the wreck.
A family friend said Goodman was well-known for helping others.
“He worked with my Holt Community Partnership Program. And he was the type of young man that helped mom around the house, helped dad out, was there for grand-momma and grand-daddy, and even helping some of the elderly people in the community who needed it,” Aundrea Thomas said.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.