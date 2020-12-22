UAB Blazers searching for new opponent in Gasparilla Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB’s bowl game set for Saturday in Tampa is in jeopardy.
Tuesday, South Carolina dropped out the Gasparilla Bowl due to COVID-19 issues.
“ESPN and Conference USA are actively working to find a new opponent. Our team has earned the opportunity and privilege to play,” UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram said.
UAB (6-3) won the C-USA championship with a 22-13 win over Marshall, marking the Blazers’ second conference title in three years.
