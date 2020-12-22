UA and Protective look for more diverse business students

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in terms of being admitted and being successful in college. What we have to keep in mind is there are folks who have not been exposed to them,” says Dr. James King, Jr., Culverhouse Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “God gives us all we need in terms of our state, nation and society, but it comes in packages called ‘people’, so when he help develop people to their greatest potential it helps not only them but it helps us as a state and country in general.”