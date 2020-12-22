UA and Protective look for more diverse business students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of tomorrow’s business leaders in Alabama may not even be considering college today, or may think campus life is out of reach. The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business and Protective Life are out to change that. They are looking for 25 high school juniors to take part in a Diversity in Business bridge program that will begin this summer.
“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on in terms of being admitted and being successful in college. What we have to keep in mind is there are folks who have not been exposed to them,” says Dr. James King, Jr., Culverhouse Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “God gives us all we need in terms of our state, nation and society, but it comes in packages called ‘people’, so when he help develop people to their greatest potential it helps not only them but it helps us as a state and country in general.”
To that end, the program will lean on high school guidance counselors to identify students with college ability, but who may not have family or community support or experience. Among other things, students would visit UA during the summer to get comfortable on campus, learn about the college experience and start thinking about furthering their education and a potential business career through contact with personnel from Protective Life.
“It really is about strengthening their network, making sure they have a network of people that can help them think about college and different degrees and definitely Protective Life officials will be a part of that,” King says.
Students who want to continue in the program would receive support and outreach through their senior year of high school and return to campus before freshman classes to get support to help ensure a strong start.
While it would be easy to assume that the racial reckoning of 2020 might have been a catalyst for an effort like this, King and Wendy Evesque Senior Vice President and Chief of Human Resources at Protective say the company contacted the business school in 2019 to establish a productive relationship.
“We need diversity of opinion, diversity of thought and diversity of experience, and this is a great way to accomplish that,” says Evesque, who, like King, is an Alabama alum. “We know it will be a success if students are exposed to careers in financial services, they’re able to get the mentoring and support they need through their education process, and at the end of the day we have an opportunity to consider these candidates for jobs at Protective, either internships or full-time roles after they graduate.”
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.