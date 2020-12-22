Tuscaloosa public libraries temporarily close to prevent Covid-19 spread

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the Tuscaloosa Public Library will have to find somewhere else to get their books over the holidays after it was announced all locations will temporarily close.
In order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, all Tuscaloosa Public Library locations will be closed today until January 5, 2021.
However, there are alternative options members can look in to to still utilize the library.
You can return book items to the book drop-off location at only the main library. Online resources, like OverDrive, Libby, Freegal and Kanopy, to name a few, are available 24/7 and can be accessed at on the Tuscaloosa library website at anytime of day.
The library’s curbside service will be suspended during this time period as well. No fines will be charged during the period that the library is closed.
All locations are scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.