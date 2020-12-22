Trussville Primary Care Physician shares experience getting vaccinated for COVID-19

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - As more local healthcare workers got vaccinated for COVID-19, they shared their experiences often to ease the fears of those skeptical about the safety of the vaccines.
Dr. Kre Johnson-Tremble, owner of Brownstone Healthcare & Aesthetics in Trussville, was vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at UAB.
“The shot was very quick. I got the shot in my arm,” Dr. Kre explained.
Each person was then monitored for immediate reactions in a large space for about 15 minutes, according to Dr. Kre.
“No one had any adverse reactions,” she explained about the participates there at the time.
Upon posting about the experience online, Dr. Kre said she’s received several calls and messages from people inquiring about how she felt and her experience.
After heading home, Dr. Kre said she started to experience mild symptoms.
“I had a little bit of a head and little pain at the site,” she explained.
However the next day, she said the symptoms had subsided and she felt great.
“I got vaccinated to protect my family,” she said. “We go back in 21 days (for the second dose). (Vaccine administers) said that you may have more side effects after the second shot because that’s your body getting reintroduced to the material again. You may have a little bit of a fever, headaches and chills.”
Dr. Kre also wanted to show everyone, especially people of color, that the vaccine she received was safe.
“We do know the side effects of COVID - that’s death, Pneumonia, respiratory failure, kidney failure - compared to the vaccine, your chances of being tired, a headache, small side effects that you have every day without a vaccine.”
Dr. Kre said she hoped to get the Moderna vaccine in her office to start vaccinations as soon as possible.
