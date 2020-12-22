Three-vehicle wreck leaves 1 dead in east JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says one person died Tuesday in a three-car accident in the eastern part of the county.
Deputies responded to a head-on collision around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Micklewright Road and Gadsden Highway. According to deputies, witnesses say a Chevy Blazer crossed the center line and struck two other vehicles.
The driver of one of the vehicle that was struck was transported to St. Vincent’s East and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The driver of the Blazer was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.