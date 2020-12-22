Several Birmingham city schools to receive upgrades, additions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple Birmingham city schools are set to receive some much needed upgrades and additions that are part of a five-year road map for capital improvements approved by the Board of Education on December 8.
Initial plans include a new football stadium and field house at Woodlawn High School.
Also, Huffman Middle School is set to receive major renovations including a new gym and an expanded cafeteria.
Other schools on the list to receive upgrades or improvements include Barrett Elementary, Smith Middle School, Minor Elementary, Ramsay High School, Phillips Academy, Wenonah High School, Carver High School, South Hampton Elementary, Avondale Elementary, West End Academy, Glen Iris Elementary, Central Park Elementary, Princeton Elementary, Norwood Elementary, Bush Hills STEAM Academy, W.J. Christian and Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School.
