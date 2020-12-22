2020 SEC Football Awards littered with Alabama players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that Alabama picked up six SEC individual awards voted on by the league’s coaches.
The conference champion Crimson Tide’s DeVonta Smith was named SEC Offensive Player of the Year, while the Crimson Tide’s Patrick Surtain II was named Defensive Player of the Year. Georgia’s Jake Camarda was voted Special Teams Player of the Year, Missouri’s Connor Bazelak and Auburn’s Tank Bigsby shared SEC Freshman of the Year honors, Alabama teammates Landon Dickerson and Alex Leatherwood were named recipients of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, and Alabama coach Nick Saban was named SEC Coach of the Year. Alabama’s Mac Jones earned scholar-athlete of the year honors.
Alabama also had nine players on the All-SEC Coaches’ team.
Auburn’s Tank Bigsby was one of two players to win Freshman of the Year.
