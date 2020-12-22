New bill would create second parole board

“According to some of the data I have seen, there are several thousand individuals within our system who are eligible to have the hearing, and that does not necessarily mean they should be paroled, but before you can be paroled you have to have the hearing,” Hill told Alabama Daily News. “I think they ought to be able to have the hearing, see what their situation is, and if it is safe and feasible to place them on parole under a type of supervision as opposed to confinement.”