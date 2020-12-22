Ministry passes out gift bags to the elderly for Christmas in Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - A local ministry wanted elderly folks in Northport to know that they have not been forgotten this time of year.
WBRC walked with members of the Beyond the Alter Ministries as they delivered small gifts of love and appreciation to others.
They really wanted to support people who were more than 60 years old and living on their own.
Cece Washington, the group’s founder, feared some of those people have gone for days or longer not having visitors or seeing others because of stay home orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The group visited several apartment complexes in Northport Tuesday morning. They called the effort “The Not Forgotten Christmas For the Elderly.”
“Because it warms the heart when you can give. Anybody that wants to give can give something. They know it makes them feel better when they can give something,” Washington explained.
They gave gift bags to 100 people. The ministry also passed out free meals to some folks for Thanksgiving.
