Mayor details tough week for coronavirus in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More city workers from some key departments returned to work for the city of Tuscaloosa, but Mayor Walt Maddox said county-wide, this past week’s coronavirus numbers were disappointing when it comes to the impact on human life.
Maddox told city councilors it’s still too early to see any positive impact overall from the vaccine now available in Tuscaloosa. Only frontline workers are able to get it right now. Soon, first responders who work for the city and people working in Incident Command could also get the shot if they choose to. It’s not mandated that they get vaccinated.
Maddox went on to say less than 70% of officers from TPD are available for work due to positive tests and/or possible exposures. Those numbers are slightly better for fire rescue with 80% of those folks able to work.
The latest COVID-19 numbers Tuscaloosa County-wide were the worst yet.
“So we went up 1,502 cases in one week. That is a record we did not want to see. We also had 12 deaths in one week within Tuscaloosa County and I’ll talk about the differences in a second. That was also a record,” Maddox told city councilors Tuesday.
DCH Regional Medical Center had 24 deaths overall in one week. Those other deaths represented people from other counties receiving care from coronavirus at the hospital who were not able to survive it.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.