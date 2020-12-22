Lettermen of the USA gift laptops to Gold Star Children

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Lettermen of the USA gifted Gold Star Children with free laptops in the Birmingham and Huntsville areas on Wednesday.
American Gold Star Children are survivors who have a parent who was either killed in action or died while serving in the United States military. Lettermen president Darryl Fuhrman says the money for the laptops came from a $15,000 Grant from the Alabama Coronavirus Relief Fund. He hopes it will help the students, especially during this pandemic.
“A lot of them have to stay at home and they need a new laptop for their work so we came up with this idea to help them academically so they could all shine like stars,” Fuhrman said.
Lettermen of the USA is a national charitable organization of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches who serve and offer support for honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need.
