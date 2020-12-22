Lawmakers extend eviction moratorium to January 31, but not everyone’s celebrating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tens of millions of Americans in danger of losing their homes are getting some help. Lawmakers voted Monday to extend an eviction moratorium by another month.
But this may not be the news some landlords were hoping to hear.
David Franklin with Barrington Real Estate said in many cases, landlords are just as much victims in this pandemic as their tenants.
That eviction moratorium was expected to expire on December 31, but will now be extended until January 31.
This is all part of Congress’ second $900 billion stimulus package.
This measure means that those facing eviction will be able to stay put another month, but it does not relieve them of those rental payments.
In fact, at some point, they will have to pay back those missed payments.
Franklin said some landlords have gone months without getting rental payments, and it’s getting harder for them to maintain their properties.
“The landlords - a lot of them are just suffering right now as a result of this. You know, we don’t want to put anyone on the street. That’s the last thing a landlord would ever want to do, but at the same time, you don’t want to lose your properties because you can’t pay your necessary bills,” Franklin explained.
Franklin said landlords might still be able to file eviction papers with the court, but their case might not be heard for a while.
If you are a tenant who can’t pay your rent, Franklin suggests talking to your landlord because they may be able to help you get assistance.
