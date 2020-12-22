Health officials: Keep Christmas gatherings small

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts say the virus levels in the community are extremely high and that is risky to get together for Christmas with people who do not live in your household, including family.
We know that’s tough when you want to see family this time of year but doctors say just because its family doesn’t mean COVID-19 goes away.
Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson says there’s a very high chance that if you are gathering with 10-20 or more that someone has COVID-19 and can spread it quickly to others.
“I think it’s naïve to think you can have a party with a lot pf people gathering and really be able to prevent the spread of disease 100%. It’s really a risk we just don’t need to take right now,” Dr. Wilson said.
The CDC says its best to hold virtual Christmas gatherings like on Zoom. That platform is removing the time limit to make it easier for families to see each other virtually during the holidays.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.