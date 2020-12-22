Governor authorizes reward in October shooting on I-20/59 that left driver paralyzed

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation Tuesday authorizing a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) who shot at a moving vehicle on I-20/59 back in October, hitting the male driver leaving him paralyzed.
The incident happened back on October 8 around 10:42 p.m. on I-20 southbound in Tuscaloosa County. A family was traveling from Georgia to Texas to visit with family when a vehicle pulled alongside their GMC Yukon and began firing multiple rounds at the vehicle.
While gunfire narrowly missed the driver’s wife and their children, the driver was was hit in the back and was immediately paralyzed. Miraculously, he was able to shift the vehicle into neutral and maintained control of it until it stopped.
The man remains in long term rehab and it’s unknown if he’ll ever regain the use of his legs.
No suspects have been identified and the victims were uncertain of a description of the vehicle used during the chaotic event.
Authorities continue to investigate, but if you have any details about what happened, you’re asked to come forward by contacting the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690 or the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 205-752-0616.
