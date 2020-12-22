First Alert for sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! I hope you were able to look at the Great Conjunction yesterday evening. We want to thank everyone who sent in some amazing photos of Jupiter and Saturn through the First Alert Weather App. With a clear sky overnight, it has allowed our temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s this morning. You’ll definitely need the coat if you have to head out the door this morning. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, but most of us are seeing decent visibility. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clear conditions across Alabama and the entire Southeast. High pressure is in place to give us another beautiful afternoon. If you want to soak up some sunshine today, take advantage of today’s weather. Today is our best weather day of the week with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures will be 5-7 degrees above average for this time of the year.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a very strong cold front that will move through our area on Christmas Eve. We’ll start Wednesday off with some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds are forecast to increase Wednesday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances will likely increase across west Alabama after 5 p.m. The bulk of the rain is expected to move through Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Rain could be heavy at times. We could also see some gusty winds up to 30-40 mph as the front begins to move through. Just make sure you secure all of your holiday decorations and patio furniture before the wind and rain moves in. Rainfall totals could add up around 1-2 inches for several locations across Central Alabama. Severe weather is not expected across our area thanks to a stable atmosphere.
First Alert for Dropping Temperatures Christmas Eve: Most of the rainfall should be out of Central Alabama by noon Thursday. High temperatures Thursday will likely occur early during the day with most of us in the upper 40s. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures are forecast to drop into the lower 40s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. The combination of dropping temperatures and breezy conditions will make it feel like it is in the 20s. I still can’t rule out a small chance for a few flurries for far north and northeast Alabama Thursday evening, but I doubt we’ll see any accumulating snow. A white Christmas is highly unlikely at this point.
Christmas Day Forecast: Christmas will be very cold. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 20s Friday morning. With a little bit of wind still in place, several locations could feel like it is in the teens! We should see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to warm up. Most of us will see highs in the upper 30s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Good reminder to make sure your pipes are protected from the cold weather Friday. Make sure your pets stay inside and remain warm too. Temperatures could drop into the low to mid 20s Saturday morning.
Weekend Forecast: The latest models are starting to get a better idea of our weekend weather. Saturday should be a nice afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures should warm up into the upper 40s. Most of Sunday is now shaping up to be mostly dry. We’ll start Sunday off with some sunshine and temperatures in the lower 30s. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s with clouds increasing throughout the day. Our best chance for showers will likely occur late Sunday evening and continue into Monday morning. We should dry out by Monday afternoon with highs approaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.
