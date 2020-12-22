First Alert for sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! I hope you were able to look at the Great Conjunction yesterday evening. We want to thank everyone who sent in some amazing photos of Jupiter and Saturn through the First Alert Weather App. With a clear sky overnight, it has allowed our temperatures to drop into the 30s and 40s this morning. You’ll definitely need the coat if you have to head out the door this morning. I can’t rule out some patchy fog in a few spots, but most of us are seeing decent visibility. First Alert AccuTrack is showing clear conditions across Alabama and the entire Southeast. High pressure is in place to give us another beautiful afternoon. If you want to soak up some sunshine today, take advantage of today’s weather. Today is our best weather day of the week with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the lower 60s. Temperatures will be 5-7 degrees above average for this time of the year.