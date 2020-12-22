Doctors plan ahead for hospital surge following Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Doctors at UAB are hoping people won’t gather in large groups for Christmas this year, but they are planning ahead for a surge that may happen in the days and weeks following the holiday.
Dr. Michael Saag said every hospital is different, but he said UAB is able to “flex” its beds, so if the hospital is reaching a certain level of COVID patients, it can go to another unit in the hospital and convert it as needed.
However, Dr. Saag said this is not the case for all healthcare systems.
He said some hospitals have already eliminated elective procedures and have opened up all the beds they can to meet the demand.
Dr. Saag said so far, UAB has been able to adapt to surges in COVID-19 cases, but at some point, it’s going to become more difficult to “flex.”
He said he doesn’t want our hospitals to be in the same situation as some hospitals in Los Angeles where they’re rationing care to patients.
“In LA right now, they’re having to consider approaches that if somebody’s in the ICU on a ventilator, they may have to take that person off of a ventilator based on their underlying condition and put somebody else on,” Dr. Saag explained.
“I pray that that doesn’t happen anywhere in Alabama, but I can’t tell you that it won’t, especially if we all aren’t working together to stop the epidemic,” he said.
Dr. Saag said many hospitals are already under strain because of surges following Thanksgiving.
He said now is the time to rethink your plans for Christmas, especially if those plans involve gathering in large groups.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.