Bessemer City basketball team remembers former teammate Kayvion Webster

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been an emotional 48 hours for the Bessemer City basketball team and Kayvion Webster’s family, but one thing is for sure - they will never forget how much he loved the game of basketball.
“He loved to play basketball, he loved it, loved it,” said Webster’s mom Georgette Parham.
Bessemer City forward Amaurion McGuire says the basketball court will never be the same without their teammate and friend Kayvion Webster.
“He was the spirit of the team, it’s just different, now when I walk into the school it’s different,” said McGuire.
Webster, who died Sunday in a house fire, was a sophomore and played on the varsity basketball team, a team where jersey number 2 meant the world to him.
“He called me and said coach I know I’m just a sophomore, but can’t no one get number 2 so I told him I have to give number 2 to the upper classmen, the next day he had already written number 2 on his shoes,” said Bessemer City basketball coach Darrian Ivory.
From Webster’s funny personality to his dedication on the court, his presence will be missed especially on the court.
“I know all he wanted was to win a state championship so we’re going to try and put it up if not this year, next year, and I know he wanted to go D1 so I’m going to work hard and try and fulfill his dream,” said Bessemer City basketball player Jayden Johnson.
Bessemer City will now retire jersey number 2 in memory of Kayvion Webster.
Funeral arrangements have been set for next Tuesday at Valhalla Cemetery at noon.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.