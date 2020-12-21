UAB to play South Carolina in Gasparilla Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is bowl bound for the fourth consecutive season and will face South Carolina in the Union Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl.
The game is scheduled for December 26 in Tampa and will kick off at 11 a.m.
UAB (6-3) won the C-USA championship with a 22-13 win over Marshall, marking the Blazers’ second conference title in three years. South Carolina enters the game 2-8, having lost six consecutive games.
Saturday’s game will be UAB’s sixth contest against an SEC program with Bill Clark as head coach. The Blazers have been competitive in some games, despite losing all five. They face Tennessee in 2019, Texas A&M in 2018, Florida in 2017 and Mississippi State and Arkansas in 2014.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.