Two Tuscaloosa businesses recognized for statewide small business awards

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus affected thousands of businesses statewide in Alabama, but in Tuscaloosa, several were recognized for what they were able to accomplish despite the pandemic.
Chuck’s Fish and Five and JNJ Apparel won Small Business of the Year awards. The Business Council of Alabama and the Chamber of Commerce Association of Alabama held the annual Small Business of the Year awards earlier this month.
Chuck’s Fish and Five won the gold award for businesses with 51 to 100 employees. JNJ Apparel won the Silver Award for businesses with 11 to 50 employees. JNJ sells gear for fraternities and sororities along with custom business and apparel drawn by professional artists.
After the pandemic began, the company shifted to a shop local campaign with clothing designed to recognize some of the Tuscaloosa-area businesses hurt by the pandemic.
“I know both of those small business owners and I’m not surprised. They’ve always been willing to give back to this community. They see their businesses as more than just making a profit. They see it as a way to build and invest into Tuscaloosa,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox told WBRC.
Two other Tuscaloosa area businesses - Session Bar and Eat My Beats, which sells music equipment and instruments - were named finalists in their respective categories.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.