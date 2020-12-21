Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue gets great deal on Advanced Life Support equipment

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue only spent about $40,000 for some new emergency medical equipment worth more than $1 million.
The department worked for more than a year getting grant money to buy Advanced Life Support devices.
The equipment included 15 cardiac monitors and 20 automatic CPR devices among the other pieces of equipment fire fighters now have at their disposal.
They now have what they need to provide a better level of medical care in emergencies than before, according to Fire Chief Randy Smith.
“What this does is place Advanced Life Support equipment on every apparatus in the city of Tuscaloosa. So every fire engine, every ladder truck now has the capabilities and apparatus on it,” said Chief Smith.
Firefighters will spend a couple of days training on this brand new equipment over the next few days. They expect to put it into use by mid-January.
