Sunshine returns for the first official day of winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Today is the first day of winter which officially arrived at 4:02 a.m. this morning. We are starting off the day dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 40s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Most locations are remaining fog free, but any fog that forms this morning should slowly dissipate during the mid-morning hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some low lying clouds across Alabama this morning, but I think cloud cover will thin and dissipate giving us plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be a little breezy today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. The weather should be great if you have to do some last minute shopping before Christmas.