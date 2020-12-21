Sunshine returns for the first official day of winter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! Today is the first day of winter which officially arrived at 4:02 a.m. this morning. We are starting off the day dry and cool with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 40s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see patchy fog this morning. Most locations are remaining fog free, but any fog that forms this morning should slowly dissipate during the mid-morning hours. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some low lying clouds across Alabama this morning, but I think cloud cover will thin and dissipate giving us plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s this afternoon. It will be a little breezy today with southwest winds at 10-15 mph. The weather should be great if you have to do some last minute shopping before Christmas.
The Great Conjunction: If you get a chance this evening, we highly recommend looking west-southwest around 5 p.m. this evening to view the planets Jupiter and Saturn. They are both aligned so close together that it will look like a brighter star. We have not seen these two planets align so close together in hundreds of years! It should be a sight to see. We highly recommend using binoculars or a telescope to view the planets once the sun sets. Temperatures are forecast to dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s during this time frame.
Dry Weather Tuesday: Tuesday is shaping up to be one of the best days to be outside this week. We’ll start the morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s with a mostly clear sky. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s with some spots climbing into the lower 60s. Winds are expected to remain light with northerly winds at 5-10 mph.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We’ll start Wednesday off dry with temperatures in the upper 30s. We should see some sunshine early in the day, but clouds are forecast to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances will likely begin to increase across west Alabama after 6 PM with the heaviest rainfall moving through Central Alabama Wednesday night and early on Christmas Eve. Rainfall totals could add up over an inch in some spots. Ahead of the rain, temperatures will remain well above freezing in the 40s. Behind this cold front, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop as we go into Thursday afternoon and evening. High temperatures on Christmas Eve will likely occur early in the day in the upper 40s. We’ll likely end up in the upper 30s by 4-5 PM Thursday.
First Alert for a Very Cold Christmas: Once the cold air moves into Central Alabama Thursday, we can’t rule out a small chance for a few flurries or snow showers in far north and northeast Alabama Thursday afternoon and evening. Models seem to be backing off on the idea of snow showers, so I don’t expect any issues across our area. The big story will be the big drop in temperatures Thursday night into Christmas Day. Temperatures could drop into the mid 20s on Christmas morning. Temperatures will likely struggle to hit the lower 40s Friday afternoon. Plan for plenty of sunshine on Christmas Day with most of us staying in the upper 30s.
Weekend Forecast: We are looking at a dry and chilly Saturday with morning temperatures possibly dipping into the low to mid 20s. We should see a mostly sunny sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds are forecast to increase as we head into Sunday with morning lows near 30°F and highs in the lower 50s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see another round of showers Sunday evening into early Monday morning as another disturbance moves through our area.
