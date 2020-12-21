Researchers say COVID-19 is mutating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just as we started seeing a way out of the coronavirus pandemic, as COVID-19 vaccines have started arriving, a new strain of the virus appears to be circulating.
Director of Infectious Diseases for the Jefferson County Department of Health, Dr. Wesley Willeford, said it may be too soon to worry about this mutation, but it’s definitely something we need to be vigilant about.
Researchers weren’t exactly surprised that something like this would happen.
Dr. Willeford said it’s not unusual for a virus of this type to mutate over time, especially since it’s not very good at making perfect copies of itself.
Experts said so far, this new strain is circulating in Great Britain, and a similar version in South Africa.
Right now, it’s unclear when or if this strain will get to the U.S.
Dr. Willeford said the new strain appears to be more contagious, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s more deadly.
“My hope is that this is going to be something that is manageable and more of a very minor bump in the road as compared to a dangerous derailing of what we’ve been doing,” said Dr. Willeford.
“It’s going to take some watchfulness and make sure we’re understanding everything that’s going on, but all indications are so far, that that vaccine is still going to protect you even against this more transmissible more contagious strain,” he explained.
Dr. Willeford said that’s even more reason why anyone who can get the vaccine when it becomes widely available, should consider getting it.
In the meantime, he suggests that we continue doing the 3 W’s: wearing a mask, washing your hands, and watching your distance.
