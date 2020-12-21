Multiple county chase ends with suspect in custody

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - We took calls from several viewers Sunday night who saw multiple police cars on I-65 near the Hartselle exit. We’ve learned that there was a chase that involved several police jurisdictions.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted details on Facebook.
Deputies helped state troopers with a chase heading north from Jefferson County through Cullman County. They say deputies threw out spike strips and stopped the suspects vehicle.
The driver, Donald Jay Vinet, is charged with speeding, attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving.
Vinet was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he is incarcerated.
A female occupant in the vehicle was taken into custody and later released.
