Mother pleads for answers 3 years after son found dead on Christmas Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Christmas Day, in 2017, the body of 18-year-old Christian Boyle was found in Blount County.
Three years later. his family is still without answers and his mom is once again hoping for a Christmas miracle.
“Christian was a funny, loving, caring person He had a huge heart. Never met a stranger. Loved Christmas, and his brother’s in Texas, and I just don’t celebrate,” Boyle’s mother Kerry Payne said.
No stockings were hung, and little Christmas cheer, Kerry Payne’s only wish around the holidays is justice.
Payne’s son, Christian Boyle, would’ve been 21 years-old in 2020, instead, someone cut his life short at just 18 years-old.
“They’re just out there living their life while I’m sitting here without my child,” Payne said.
A tip led investigators to Boyle who was found shot to death outside of his car on Cold Branch Road in Blount County after disappearing weeks prior.
The family said he wouldn’t have left on his own, leaving behind his final paycheck and without telling his mom.
The case ran eventually cold with no suspects or arrests.
In 2020 there was a glimmer of hope, according to Payne.
“The cold case team just started working on it from Montgomery,”
Payne stays cautious about getting her hopes up but says she’s heard rumors about why or who could’ve committed the crime, but investigators needed more.
“I just want people who were there or know who did it to please come forward and put an end to this. If it were their child they would want to know as well. I just beg them to please come forward and tell us that they know so we can get some answers,” Payne pleaded.
If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777 to be eligible for a cash reward.
