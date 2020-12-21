Local business owner hopes new stimulus bill will pass

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congressional leaders announced they’ve reached a deal on a COVID-19 economic relief package, and that could mean more money in your bank account, which is welcoming news for some small local businesses.
Chris White is the owner of Complete 3 Tech Solutions in Birmingham, and said he’s been watching and waiting for this news to come, saying small businesses really need this help right now.
White’s company helps keep other small businesses stay safe and secure with cyber security solutions.
He’s been in business for about 5 years now, and said the pandemic shined a light on the holes many businesses had when they moved toward working remotely.
He said many businesses didn’t have the technology or infrastructure to make it work, which is where he and his staff step in.
White said this stimulus will not only help him maintain his business but will also help it grow and thrive.
“We’re all in this together…you know, and that’s the thing. The infighting and all of that, we’re not even worried about that. Us small businesses are trying to survive take care of our families, trying to make sure that our businesses [don’t] die. This is our dream that we have, and so I’m just ecstatic to see that finally there’s going to be some extra resources coming our way,” White said.
If that stimulus bill passes, White plans to use it for payroll, and to customize software which will keep both his company, and the businesses he serves, more secure and better equipped to work remotely.
Experts said it will take at least two weeks for that money to hit your bank account, once the stimulus bill passes.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.