3 killed in separate weekend wrecks in JeffCo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There were three fatal accidents Saturday in Jefferson County.
The first involved 1-year-old Madison Jones dying after the getting trapped during an accident on Valley Road in Fairfield. The wreck happened at 9:42 p.m.
Earlier Saturday, 41-year-old Fred Shaloam Bell died at St. Vincent’s after being involved in an accident on Parkway East. Authorities say he was traveling east when for unknown reasons he lost control, hit a curb and his vehicle flipped multiple times.
Shortly afterward on Saturday, 34-year-old Rigoberto Barrientos Morales was killed in an accident on I-59/20 in Bessemer. Authorities say his vehicle veered to the left and struck the concrete median wall. He was the only person in the vehicle.
