Help the Birmingham Salvation Army ‘Rescue Christmas’ and reach kettle goal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Donations to The Birmingham Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign are different this year, much like everything else, due to the coronavirus.
The Salvation Army has used red kettles to fundraise at Christmastime for 130 years, and although this year looks a little different, the kettles still bring positive change to our community.
“Kettle season is The Salvation Army’s largest annual campaign. We rely heavily on the funds received during this season to fund our feeding and shelter programs,” stated Major Charles Powell, Area Commander, The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham. “We are so appreciative and honored that our community has supported us during this difficult time. We have one week left in the Christmas season, so we would like to ask again for your help in making this season a big win for our neighbors in need by joining the #FightForGood.”
You may have noticed that there have been less of the iconic red kettles and bell-ringers outside of local stores and more online options to give. Donations to the Red Kettle Campaign can be given through December 24 online at birminghamkettle.org.
Donating to The Salvation Army’s local programs and services helps provide food for the hungry, shelter for the homeless, Christmas assistance for families in need, and so much more.
Help the Birmingham Salvation Army ‘Rescue Christmas’ and reach its kettle goal.
To date, $5,261 has been raised of their $100,000 goal.
