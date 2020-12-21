Gov. Kay Ivey, top state health officials receive COVID-19 vaccine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and State Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre received the first of two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon.
Donna Pugh, a registered nurse at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, administered the vaccines.
As of Friday, 4,489 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the state, according to ADPH. The vaccines started arriving at 15 hospitals in the state one week ago.
Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were expected to start arriving in Alabama Monday.
