Exposure notification app needs more users to be most effective

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Alabamians have downloaded the Guidesafe Exposure Notification App, but it’s still not enough.
The app anonymously lets people know if they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, and it’s a useful tool especially as cases rise. Guidesafe’s app has been integrated with 16 other states now, so even if you’re traveling out of Alabama, it’s helpful.
“So far in Alabama, we have almost 190,000 people using it on their phones,” said Dr. Sue Feldman, Director of Health Informatics at UAB
To be as effective as possible, they need more than 2 million more downloads...or half the population of the state.
“The more phones that the software is used on, then of course the more notifications we can have and the least amount of spread we can have,” said Dr. Feldman.
You don’t even have to have the app open for it to work, it just works in the background. Dr. Feldman says that makes it an easy safeguard, especially as we go into the holidays.
“It lets us be a little more protected, as we are being more mobile,” said Feldman.
On average, she says those who have the app are notified of exposure quicker than those without.
It also keeps you anonymous, never asks for your name or even for you to register to use it.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.