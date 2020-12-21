BPD provides gifts for blended family impacted by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police worked to make sure the McCall family had a tree full of gifts in time for Christmas morning.
Francesca McCall is now raising 12 children, including some of her nieces and nephews, after she lost her sister to COVID-19. The family was trying to figure out how to celebrate Christmas this year, and were looking at different options to do something special for each child.
Birmingham Police loaded their sleigh high with gifts to deliver to the McCall family Monday morning. So many people have been thinking about this family this holiday season, including Birmingham’s Police Chief Patrick Smith. He says growing up in a family of 13 he felt a connection to the McCall family and wanted to help.
“I felt it was my obligation at this point to do what we can to try and support,” said Chief Patrick Smith.
“Very appreciative and just tears. People don’t have to do anything, and for them to reach out,” said Francesca McCall, emotionally.
McCall thanked the community for their outpouring of support during this time.
